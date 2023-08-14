 Skip to main content

As streaming prices go up, what’s the one subscription you won’t give up? [Poll]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 14 2023 - 12:15 pm PT
3 Comments
google tv

Streaming was once a cost-effective way to ditch cable, but as time has gone on, we’ve seen the costs go up drastically. So, as a ton of different services strain your wallet, what’s the one streaming service you won’t give up?

What feels like ages ago, streaming was pretty simple. You signed up for Netflix and/or Hulu and had access to basically everything you wanted. But, quickly, that’s changed. Over just the past few years, tons of competitors have popped up and fragmented the game. Content has been split between Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Max, and others, and that’s just to name a few. With that, the cost of streaming has also gone way up.

Just last week, Disney announced a coming price hike for both Disney+ and Hulu, which brings the price way up. Assuming you stick with an ad-free plan and bundle the two services (because why wouldn’t you?), the price of having all major streaming services as of later this year will be over $82 per month.

  • Disney+/Hulu Bundle: $19.99/month
  • Netflix Standard: $15.49/month
  • Max: $15.99/month
  • Apple TV+: $6.99/month
  • Peacock: $11.99/month
  • Paramount+: $11.99/month

And that’s not to mention two other popular streaming subscriptions. YouTube Premium currently runs $13.99/month following a recent price hike, and YouTube TV is now up to $72.99/month. That puts the bill as high as $170/month for someone who really wants it all.

Realistically, that just won’t be worth the cost for a lot of people, which leaves the question down to what service you actually want to keep using. Everyone has preferences in what they want to watch, and each streaming service has its strengths and weaknesses. Back before all of the price hikes, I was subscribed to just about everything, but at this point, my subscriptions have boiled down to Disney+, Hulu, Max, and Netflix, alongside my YouTube subscriptions. And, really, Max and Netflix are both currently on the chopping block, as my usage of both has been declining lately.

Disney+, Hulu, and YouTube Premium are my must-haves. I have Disney+ constantly streaming Star Wars content, and Hulu currently has basically all of the shows I’ve been watching through. Netflix, Max, Peacock, and others have a lot of great content, but as their costs have ballooned, I’ve found myself only subscribing in brief stints.

But if I had to pick just one service to keep, it would be YouTube Premium. Google’s use of ads to support YouTube has inflated drastically over the years, and Premium just makes for a drastically better experience. I probably spend more time watching cooking videos and mini-documentaries on YouTube than I do watching shows and movies on any other platform. And, sure, while many will point to ad-block as a way to watch YouTube without ads, I prefer not to effectively steal from the creators who make the content I’m watching (though, apparently, Hollywood has no problem with that).

What about you? What’s that one streaming service you couldn’t live without?

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google TV

Google TV

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.