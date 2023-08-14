 Skip to main content

Netflix testing game streaming on Google TV, Roku, more with phone-based controller

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 14 2023 - 5:41 pm PT
0 Comments
netflix android tv

Following a dive into mobile games over the past couple of years, Netflix is now testing support for game streaming on TV platforms and the web, all powered by a remote controller on your smartphone.

The growing library of games available as a part of your Netflix subscription has been available only on Android and iOS thus far, leaving out the ability to play games on your TV and computer where you can watch content on the streaming platform. Netflix hasn’t been shy about its plans to bring games to more devices, though, and that’s being tested right now.

Netflix announced today that it will start streaming games to select devices, primarily on TVs. The limited test will stream just two games: Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game. On PCs, the games will be playable through the web using a mouse and keyboard, but on TVs, games will require a phone-based controller. That app showed up on iPhone and iPad last week, and at this point has still yet to appear in the Play Store for Android devices.

As for what TVs will support Netflix games, Google’s Android TV OS will be supported, as will Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and more. The full list Netflix notes includes:

  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Chromecast with Google TV
  • Nvidia Shield TV
  • Walmart Onn
  • Roku (streaming devices and TVs)
  • LG TVs
  • Samsung Smart TVs

Netflix says additional devices will be added on an “ongoing basis.”

But, more restrictive than the number of devices is where the test is ongoing. Netflix will only support streaming games in the United Kingdom and Canada at first, though it will go global eventually.

More on Netflix:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google TV

Google TV
Netflix

Netflix

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.