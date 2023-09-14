Samsung launches One UI 6 beta 3 with bug fixes, tweak to Android 14’s media player

While we still don’t know when Android 14 will make its formal debut, but Samsung is chugging along with new beta releases for its take on the update, One UI 6. Now, One UI 6 beta 3 is launching for Galaxy S23 devices with a bunch of a bug fixes and a tweak to Android 14’s media player.

Rolling out now, One UI 6 beta 3 brings primarily a lot of bug fixes to Samsung’s take on Android 14. This includes fixing a crashing issue for the launcher, a minor visual issue with text message notifications, and more. There are still some known issues, though, such as Google Assistant’s swipe gesture sometimes not working, and issues with Samsung Pass.

There are a couple of new tweaks, though.

For one, Samsung says it is revamping its video player in One UI 6 beta 3, with an “enhanced layout” to make controls easier, and better controls added as well for playback speed. As spotted by Tarun Vats on Twitter/X, too, the update also tweaks Android 14’s media player to remember whether it was collapsed or expanded when you go to the lockscreen. It’s a nice touch, and apparently even works through a full reboot of the device.

Samsung’s full changelog for One UI 6 beta 3 is as follows:

New features Video Player Enhanced layout: Video player controls are now easier than ever. Buttons with similar functions have been grouped together, and the Play button has been moved to the center of the screen. Enhanced playback speed controls: Choose between several video playback speeds between 0.25x and 2.0x. Speed controls are now easier to access with dedicated buttons instead of a slider.

Bugs that have been fixed Improved One Ul home crash

Improved sometimes stop problem when switching home screen using app

Fixed Bixby call error in certain situation

Improved sometimes stop problem when pressing long on home screen

Improved the app termination problem when entering camera video mode

Improved the problem that Samsung Pay is not executed with swipe gesture

Automatic restart of device care (add manual setting menu for schedule restart)

Improved the shape of notification icon in text message

Fixed the notification bar color errors when running apps on DeX

Fixed the problem that the routine does not work in “When you receive a message” condition Known issues After updating One UI 6, the installation of Kids app is not possible (It will be possible in mid-September)

On boarding failure occurs when login is restarted after Samsung Pass initialization and Samsung account logout

Voice recognition error “answer the phone” while receiving phone call

Google Assistant error when swipe up in a specific situation

The update is, so far, available in the US, South Korea, the UK, Germany, Poland, and India. Samsung is still waiting on bringing further countries into the fold, but the beta program has started expanding to more devices such as Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34.

