Samsung app confirms ‘Galaxy Ring’ name and 2024 release date

Samsung has been rumored for quite some time to be working on a smart ring, and it seems that the product is quickly approaching its launch as a new update to Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app confirms the “Galaxy Ring” name and a release date window for the device.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

In an update to the Galaxy Wearable app, an icon was first spotted by users on a Korean forum that gives a rough idea of what Samsung’s upcoming smart ring looks like. That’s to say, it looks like a ring.

However, we’ve since uncovered far more information in that same app version, which gives a better picture of Samsung’s plans.

Within the Galaxy Wearable app, we can confirm directly the name “Galaxy Ring” being used by Samsung to refer to the product, as Samsung previously trademarked back in March of this year.

Beyond that, the app also directly confirmed that the “Galaxy Ring” will see a release date sometime in 2024.

Further details include that Samsung will follow its usual pattern of using a separate app installed on your device as a plug-in with Galaxy Wearable. This added app brings the needed additional controls for the smart ring. Samsung does the same thing on Galaxy Watch and other wearables, with a separate app for each new generation.

Further, we found strings regarding Bluetooth connectivity of the ring and messages that will appear when you initially install the needed software, as well as when the app is “connecting to your ring.”

Samsung’s “Galaxy Ring” is expected to be a device focusing on health-tracking, similar to something like the Oura Ring. Recently, TheElec reported that Samsung was in the midst of development, and leaker Ice Universe chimed in that the ring will be the “star” of Samsung’s next big Unpacked event, expected in January.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

More on Samsung: