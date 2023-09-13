‘Galaxy Buds FE’ renders show how the Galaxy Buds+ revival will change [Gallery]

It’s no secret that Samsung is working on a super-cheap pair of earbuds called the “Galaxy Buds FE,” but now a new series of renders have appeared showing off the design in detail.

The folks at WinFuture today published a batch of detailed images that show off the Galaxy Buds FE in a gray colorway. The earbuds, as expected, have a design that’s relatively similar to Samsung’s super popular Galaxy Buds+ from 2020, but there have been some updates.

On the “tip” of the earbud, there’s a new touch panel that’s smaller, but more distinct compared to Samsung’s 2020 model. The shape and style imply that this could be a physical button rather than a touch-sensitive area, which could be a cost-cutting measure.

Another notable change is to the case. Where Galaxy Buds+ had a pill-shaped case, Galaxy Buds FE seems to adopt the square style introduced on Buds Live in 2021, and since adopted by Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro. It’s a good overall design, and Samsung’s two-tone look with the white and dark gray looks good.

The rest is mostly shared in common with the Buds+. Buds FE have the same small wingtip design, the same charging contacts, and the same sensor for knowing when to pause and play music when you’re wearing the earbuds.

Samsung is expected to launch these new earbuds sometime later this year alongside a Galaxy S23 FE, but a specific launch window currently isn’t known. As for price, all signs point to an affordable price point. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 currently sell for $149, so something lower than that would make sense.

More on Samsung: