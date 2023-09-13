 Skip to main content

‘Galaxy Buds FE’ renders show how the Galaxy Buds+ revival will change [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 13 2023 - 6:58 am PT
0 Comments

It’s no secret that Samsung is working on a super-cheap pair of earbuds called the “Galaxy Buds FE,” but now a new series of renders have appeared showing off the design in detail.

The folks at WinFuture today published a batch of detailed images that show off the Galaxy Buds FE in a gray colorway. The earbuds, as expected, have a design that’s relatively similar to Samsung’s super popular Galaxy Buds+ from 2020, but there have been some updates.

On the “tip” of the earbud, there’s a new touch panel that’s smaller, but more distinct compared to Samsung’s 2020 model. The shape and style imply that this could be a physical button rather than a touch-sensitive area, which could be a cost-cutting measure.

Another notable change is to the case. Where Galaxy Buds+ had a pill-shaped case, Galaxy Buds FE seems to adopt the square style introduced on Buds Live in 2021, and since adopted by Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro. It’s a good overall design, and Samsung’s two-tone look with the white and dark gray looks good.

The rest is mostly shared in common with the Buds+. Buds FE have the same small wingtip design, the same charging contacts, and the same sensor for knowing when to pause and play music when you’re wearing the earbuds.

Samsung is expected to launch these new earbuds sometime later this year alongside a Galaxy S23 FE, but a specific launch window currently isn’t known. As for price, all signs point to an affordable price point. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 currently sell for $149, so something lower than that would make sense.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.