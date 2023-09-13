 Skip to main content

Google Messages homescreen redesign comes to Samsung

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 13 2023 - 12:59 am PT
Google Messages is working on an updated homescreen that removes the navigation drawer, and that redesign is now appearing on Samsung phones. 

There is a Samsung-specific build of Google Messages that enables ecosystem sync across tablets and watches. Besides that functionality, the app is also optimized for One UI with a large header for improved reachability.

As the homescreen redesign continues to roll out (with more beta users seeing it this week), Google has brought that revamp to the Samsung version of Messages (via RKBDI).

“Messages” still appears as a large heading, but it’s now joined by the four-color ‘G’ logo up top for very prominent Google branding, which is presumably the intention behind the broader homescreen revamp.

Google Messages One UI Pixel

Meanwhile, the search field has been removed for a magnifying icon in the corner next to your Google Account avatar. Tapping that opens a menu to access Archived, Spam & blocked, Mark all as read, Device pairing, Your data in Messages, Messages settings, and Help & feedback. The fullscreen search page also sees some tweaks.

These two icons appearing at the right with nothing else in that line looks somewhat weird. Meanwhile, Messages still uses circular FAB instead of a rounded square/rectangle. 

The broader Google Messages homescreen redesign has not yet widely rolled out or hit stable.

