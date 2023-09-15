Samsung September update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Samsung has been introducing a new security patch to a slew of its devices. That September security update is rolling out to these Galaxy devices.

In the beginning portion of each month, Samsung will roll out a base patch that’s meant to take care of security vulnerabilities and other small problems that need addressing. On Samsung’s security update database, the month of September posed several security issues that need mediation.

According to the bulletin, four fixes pushed in the September update were of a “Critical” nature while 19 issues were marked “High.” While most of these specific issues aren’t made publicly known, some are noted in the patch.

For instance, SVE-2023-0622 addressed a flaw wherein malicious access to Dual Messenger could allow local attackers system privilege. That flaw has been addressed in this patch.

In the past, we’ve seen Samsung favor the newest and best devices in its lineup forts, pushing security updates out to those devices before others. Now, it seems a lot of that pattern we’ve seen before is fading into something seemingly more random and dispersed.

For instance, Samsung’s newest devices are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, but you’ll find other devices obtained the patches before. The best way to ensure that your device has an available patch is to check for it in the list below.

Galaxy S series

The Galaxy S series is made up of Samsung’s best and most popular devices. This year, the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra all have their place in the series and come with some of the best hardware you can get right now. Of course, those devices come with a premium price tag.

The Galaxy S23+ wasn’t far behind the first device – Galaxy A14 – to receive Samsung’s September security update on September 8. Later that day, Samsung pushed the September patch to the Galaxy S23, as well. The Galaxy S23 Ultra saw that same update the next day.

Interestingly enough, the Galaxy S23 Ultra carries its own version number with a longer changelog. The log adds “New and / or enhanced features” and “Further improvements to performance” to the generic security update language.

Galaxy S23 / S23+ – S911USQU1AWHI US: Available on carrier-locked (S91xUSQS1AWHD) and carrier-unlocked devices.

Galaxy S23 Ultra – S918U1UES1AWHD US: Available on carrier-locked (S91xUSQS1AWHD) and carrier-unlocked devices.

Galaxy S22 – S90xBXXS6CWH6 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S22+ / S22 Ultra – S906USQS3CWH3 US: Available on carrier-unlocked devices.

Galaxy S20 – G980FXXSIHWHI

Galaxy S20+ – G985FXXSIHWHI

Galaxy S20 Ultra – G988BXXSIHWHI

Galaxy Z Fold/Flip series

The Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series is Samsung’s newest lineup as a whole. Foldables are still quite new to the consumer market, and the following behind them is much more sparse than that of the S series. Even still, Samsung keeps its flagship foldable lineup up to date with the same priority.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – F946BXXU1AWI3 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – F731BXXU1AWI3 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – F936BXXS4DWHA (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Z Flip 4 – F721BXXS4DWHA (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – F926BXXS5FWH9 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – F711BXXS6FWH9 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Note series

While the Galaxy Note series doesn’t have a current entry, it somewhat lives on in the S series “Ultra” model. Even still, some Galaxy Note models get their own September security updates, as promised at launch.

The Note 10, however, has officially been relinquished to the end of its life, since its nearing the end of its supported life. The next variant – the Note 20 – will still see regular updates for now.

Galaxy Note 20 4G / Note 20 Ultra 4G – N98xFXXS8HWI1 (Released first in Europe) US: Available on carrier-unlocked devices.

Galaxy Note 20 5G / Note 20 Ultra 5G – N98xBXXS8HWI1 (Released first in Europe) US: Available on carrier-unlocked devices.



Galaxy A/M/F series

There’s a large argument to be made for the A, M, and F series of devices from Samsung. While they don’t pack the specs or premium hardware of $1,000 phones, they offer a good experience that won’t invoke buyer’s remorse.

The Galaxy A14 was the first phone to receive Samsung’s September security patch, and as of right now, it remains the only A series device to have that patch.

Galaxy A14 – A146PXXU4BWH4 (Released first in Malaysia)