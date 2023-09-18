Nest Hub Max ending Google Meet and Zoom support in September

Video calling was originally pitched as a key feature of the Nest Hub Max, but Google Meet and Zoom are dropping support at the end of September.

In recent days, people have found that the Google Meet set-up process on the Nest Hub Max ends with the following message: “Joining meetings will no longer be available on this device starting September 28.”

Zoom made a similar announcement on July 19. The “Advance notice of end of support for Google Nest Hub Max” support articles explains how “All support for Zoom for Google Nest Hub Max will end on September 30th, 2023.”

The Zoom app will “stop functioning” and no longer receive updates, while “New installations or application sign-ins on Google Nest Hub Max will not be possible after the end of support.”

It could be related to how Google in June ended support for third-party voice apps and games as it refocuses Assistant in light of LLMs. The move is not so surprising in that context, but video calling – originally with Google Duo – is a key functionality of the Nest Hub Max. The Assistant Smart Display is still on store shelves today for $229.

Without meetings, the 6.5 MP camera (127 degree FoV and auto-framing) is just used for Look and Talk to activate Assistant by gazing, media play/pause by holding up your hand, and as a Nest Cam.

The more expensive Nest Hub makes less sense now that we have the Pixel Tablet, which just uses the Android version of Google Meet and other video calling services, but it feels way too soon to be removing key functionality from the Max.

We’re reaching out to Google for more information.

More on Nest Hub: