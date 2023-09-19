Fitbit teases September 28 announcement, likely Charge 6

In addition to beginning the rollout of its redesigned app, Fitbit today teased a product unveiling on September 28 that’s presumably for the Charge 6.

If the length of the six-second teaser posted on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon was not enough of a red herring, the only Fitbit device we see in this video is a wrist-worn wearable that looks like the Charge 5 from its screen to case and band.

We reported last week on a Charge 6 that looks like the previous-generation fitness tracker released in 2021, save for the addition of a physical button. Given the resolution of this teaser video, it’s hard to distinguish the fine details of the Fitbit Charge 6 today.

Besides that hardware change, the integration of Google services, including YouTube Music for playback controls and Maps navigation, is the main selling point.

Timing-wise, September 28 is less than a week away from the October 4 event that will see the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, as well as the Pixel Watch 2. It makes sense for Google to keep the event Pixel-focused, while the Charge is a popular product line for Fitbit that deserves not to be buried.

September is going to end up being a big Fitbit month with this upcoming announcement and the Material You app redesign. It’s curious that Fitbit didn’t decide to combine those two events.

