Fitbit should make a premium fitness tracker if it’s done with smartwatches

It’s clear that the Pixel Watch is Fitbit’s top priority. While the Sense 2 advanced on health features and sensors, it regressed on smartwatch functionality by dropping Google Assistant, offline music, and third-party apps. I wouldn’t be surprised if the 2022 watch lineup ends up being Fitbit’s last.

We previously reported that the Pixel Watch 2 is getting the electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor for stress tracking, as well as a skin temperature sensor, from Fitbit’s most advanced device. After that, battery life will be the last differentiator for Fitbit OS.

In contrast, Fitbit trackers like the Charge 5, Inspire 3, Luxe, and Ace 3 still have a medium-to-long term future. We reported yesterday that such a device passed through FCC certification and will presumably see a launch in the coming months.

Given that it’s just Bluetooth LE (BLE) with no Wi-FI, it’s definitely a fitness tracker. The lack of NFC for payments rules out a Charge 6. (Alternate theory: Fitbit is dropping NFC from trackers as another incentive to get a Pixel Watch.) The Inspire line was just updated last year, so I doubt we’ll see a new model just yet. This leaves us with a new Ace for kids or a second-generation Luxe, which was Fitbit’s take on a premium tracker with nicer materials and a jewelry-like bangle design.

Again, Fitbit’s attention is on the Pixel Watch, but I’d argue that if Fitbit smartwatches are on the way out, a premium and feature-rich fitness tracker that has the Charge form factor should be attempted to provide a middle ground between the $349 Pixel Watch and $149 Charge 5.

The biggest thing going for Fitbit trackers, besides price, is the form factor. It’s meaningfully narrower than a watch and just sits differently on the wrist. That size is preferred by those that don’t particularly want another screen on their arm but appreciate the utility. Meanwhile, the size is appreciably less obtrusive for sleep tracking, in my experience.

That said, a small display should not nerf functionality. There should be a smart set of features that goes beyond the Charge 5. The closest Fitbit got was the Charge 4, which had third-party apps, like Spotify Connect. As things stand today, the $99 Inspire 3 has the same “smart” functionality as the Charge 5 except for payments: phone notifications, Find My Phone, AOD, DND, and sleep mode. The $50 difference comes down to the bigger screen, built-in GPS, ECG, and EDA stress apps.

At the very least, there should be a rich notification experience and the ability to control music playing on your phone. A voice assistant, smart home controls, weather, and calendar/task experience would be nice as well.

In terms of OS, adapting Wear OS might be out of the question for a one-off product unless Samsung and others are interested in the tracker form factor to combat something like the Mi Band. If a more barebones OS is used, many of the needed features could be first-party experiences from Assistant to Google Home and YouTube Music.

This feature set should then be paired with all of Fitbit’s latest health sensors so that the only difference between it and the Pixel Watch line is whether you want the Wear OS app/watch face ecosystem and size.

Affordable fitness trackers have a future alongside the Pixel Watch. Google could just carry on with Fitbit trackers, but there’s room for them to be a bit more ambitious.

