Sources: Fitbit Charge 6 gets a physical button, YouTube Music, and Google Maps

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 14 2023 - 12:13 pm PT
In addition to the Pixel Watch 2, Fitbit’s big product launch this year will be the Charge 6. The popular series of wearables dates back to 2014, with the current entry being two years old. 

According to sources familiar with the matter, the Charge 6 looks exactly like the Charge 5 except for the addition of a physical button on the left edge.

With the Charge 3 and 4, Fitbit opted for a force-sensitive button/indent that provided haptic feedback when pressed. The Charge 5 switched to an all-touch UI with taps and swipes to get around the Fitbit UI.

Charge 4 vs. 5

The Charge 6 follows in the path of the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 by adding a physical button to quickly return to the clock wherever you are in the UI as well as to wake the screen. Otherwise, you get the same sleek design as the existing Charge 5. 

We’ve learned that the main selling point of the Fitbit Charge 6 is the availability of Google apps and services. YouTube Music – which we previously revealed would expand to additional platforms –  will let you quickly play songs on your phone, while Google Maps navigation to a predefined address, such as home, can be initiated right from your wrist. These shortcuts join other basic tools like alarms and seeing notifications from your phone. 

Google Maps on Sense 2

The Fitbit UI is not changing too much on the Charge 6, with apps located to the left and right of the clock face, while quick settings are accessible with a swipe down. Swiping up takes you to the Today view of stats, like heart rate and how long you slept, as well as day/date and battery percentage. 

The Charge 5 launched in September of 2021 and is on a two-year release cycle, like other Fitbit trackers. Given that a Fitbit device has already passed through the FCC, we expect a Charge 6 launch timed to the holiday season.

Kyle Bradshaw, Dylan Roussel, and Ben Schoon contributed to this article.

