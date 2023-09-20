How to install the Android 14 Beta on Google Pixel

Android 14 is the next big release of the world’s most popular operating system, and now, Google is testing the first mid-cycle update for Android 14 through a new beta program.

What Pixel devices can install the Android 14 Beta?

Android 14 will drop another set of Pixel smartphones out of active support, but several will still be eligible. The following Pixel devices will be eligible for the Android 14 Beta program.

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

What’s the latest Android 14 Beta build?

As of September 20, 2023, Google has just released the first Android 14 Beta for the upcoming QPR1 release, a mid-cycle release that will likely arrive for Pixel phones in line with a future “Feature Drop.”

And, no, you’re not going crazy, Google is indeed testing out a far-off Android 14 build before even debuting the real thing.

The stable version of Android 14, per Google’s original schedule, should have debuted in August or September. On August 10, the company launched Android 14 Beta 5, which was the final major release before the stable rollout

What happened? Really, it’s hard to say for sure, but the next oppurtunity Google will have to launch Android 14 is, following the usual first-Monday-of-the-month pattern, on October 4. That’s the same day we’re getting new Pixel phones.

How to get Android 14 with the Android Beta Program

The easiest way to get Android 14 on your Google Pixel device today is through the Android Beta Program.

This automated program allows you to “opt-in” to Android beta updates and install them as you would a normal system update. There’s no computer or fancy tools required, and you can roll back to Android 13 any time you’d like by simply opting out.

Important: In you’re enrolled in the Android 14 Beta currently and want to leave before the Android 14 QPR1 beta hits your device, you’ll need to opt out of updates but not install the “update” that downgrades your device back to Android 13 – that will wipe the device.

How to sideload Android 14 Beta on Google Pixel

By far, the fastest way to get a new version of Android on your Pixel is to sideload it. It’s a relatively easy process, but you’ll need to get set up to do it. Here’s how.

Download the needed files. Boot into Recovery mode. Navigate to ADB sideload. Connect the handset to a computer with ADB tools installed. Enter the sideload command. Reboot your phone.

1. Download Android 14 QPR1 Beta files

To get started, you’ll first need to download the files needed to actually put the Android 14 QPR1 Beta on your Pixel. There are two ways to do so. First, you can install a Factory Image, which wipes your phone and starts everything from scratch. Alternatively, and the way we’ll detail here, there’s an OTA file, which installs over your current version of Android without wiping your phone.

You can download the beta OTA file from Google’s Full OTA Image hosting site. That site contains OTA downloads for sideloading different updates, including the Android 14 Beta, on every Pixel and Nexus device, so you’ll need to scroll down to ensure you are downloading the file that associates with your device. OTA downloads are available here.

For the Android 14 QPR1 Beta, only Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, Pixel 6/Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7/Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet are available, and you can upgrade straight to QPR1 even if you were on the normal beta.

You won’t be able to install it on the original Pixel/XL, Pixel 2/XL, Pixel 3/XL, Pixel 3a/XL, Pixel 4/XL, or Pixel 4a.

Note: This process (using OTA) won’t wipe your device, but it’s good practice to back up any irreplaceable data in case something goes wrong.

2. Boot into Recovery mode

Next, you’ll boot your Pixel into Recovery mode. To do this, fully power down your handset. Then hold down on the Power button and the Volume down button at the same time until you get to the Bootloader page. You will know you’re in the right place when you see an Android figure lying down on the screen.

Using your volume buttons, scroll down to Recovery mode. Select this by clicking the power button. Alternatively, if you’re already connected to a computer with ADB, you can use the reboot recovery command.

Now, you should see a smaller Android lying down with an exclamation mark over it. From here, press the Power button and the Volume up button for about a second to fully enter Recovery mode. Releasing the Volume up button will send you into Recovery.

3. Navigate to ADB sideload

Using the volume buttons, scroll down to Apply update from ADB and select it with the power button. This will launch a mostly blank screen with text near the bottom directing you on how to sideload an OTA, such as this one for the Android 12L Beta.

This step is important as it’s the only way to transfer the downloaded OTA file to your handset. You’ll need to have ADB and Fastboot tools in a handy place. You can download ADB tools from the Android Developers website. You can also use the Universal ADB Drivers from ClockWorkMod, which can make the process a bit easier on Windows devices.

5. Enter the sideload command

As long as everything is in place, you can now sideload the OTA file. On Windows, ensure your Command Prompt is directed to the ADB tools folder and type in adb sideload. If you’re on macOS or Linux, do the same thing in Terminal (use “cd” and “ls” commands to make sure your Terminal is pointed at the right folder – Google it if you need help) but type in ./adb sideload. You’ll then need to insert the file name of the .zip folder you downloaded from Google and hit enter to start the process.

If everything is working properly, you should see some dialog on your computer and handset that shows the process of the sideload and installation process.

6. Reboot your phone

Once the OTA is done installing, you will be taken back to Recovery Mode. The last step to jump into the new update is to select the Reboot now option with your power button.