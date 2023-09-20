Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 adds new ‘Metro’ lockscreen clock

One of the headlining features of Android 14, at least on Pixel phones, is the ability to customize your lockscreen clock. With the first beta release of Android 14 QPR1, an additional clock, “Metro,” has appeared.

This latest clock face joins a handful of other designs that Google has steadily made available during the Android 14 Beta period. Most of the designs stick close to the ideals of a digital or analog clock centered on the lock screen, while the odd clock out includes more information like the date and weather.

While the clocks aren’t explicitly named in the “Wallpaper & style” applet, Google has internal names for each of the many faces, the latest addition being dubbed “Metro.” The new clock follows the pattern of a two-line digital clock, but the digits are constructed from smaller colorful strips that borrow from your current Material You color scheme.

Check it out:

