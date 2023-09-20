Google Pixel phones will show battery cycle counts starting with Android 14 QPR1

Google just launched the first beta of Android 14 QPR1 today, and within it, there are some key changes and upgrades, including support for battery charge cycle counts on Pixel phones.

Under Settings > About Phone, a new “Battery Information” section will appear on Google Pixel devices, which contains, expectedly, information about the battery. This includes the manufacturing date of the battery, as well as the count of charge cycles that the battery has gone through.

This allows users to see the age of their battery and what it’s been through more than anything, but it doesn’t include the more “glanceable” statistic that is “battery health” or maximum capacity. But, notably, Apple added support for battery cycle counts in iOS 17 on the iPhone 15 series, likely not coincidentally following widespread complaints of battery issues over time on the iPhone 14 series.

While we hope that Google will expand on battery info shown in Android over time, this is a good first step. Whether or not this change will appear on all Android phones also remains to be seen, but it will at least appear on Pixels.

We’re still digging into Android 14 QPR1’s first beta, but you can see everything new here and reach out via email, socials, or the comments below if you found something we haven’t covered yet.

Abner Li and Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

