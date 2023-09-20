 Skip to main content

YouTube Music for iPhone gets permanent miniplayer with AirPlay, swipe controls

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 20 2023 - 9:41 am PT
0 Comments

Following Android in June, YouTube Music on the iPhone (and iPad) has been updated with a permanent miniplayer that cannot be removed and adds AirPlay by removing “next song” in favor of swipe controls.

Instead of a next song shortcut, you now get AirPlay (and Cast) in the miniplayer. This opens the same menu that previously appeared in the top-right corner of the screen, which is now cleaner as a result, with just search and your account avatar. 

As part of this, play is moved to the very right. This will absolutely wreak havoc on muscle memory, but you’ll adapt in a few days.

The big functionality boost here is the ability to swipe right/left for the next and previous song, respectively. That latter action was previously not possible and is a genuine speed improvement.

YouTube Music iPhone miniplayer
YouTube Music iPhone miniplayer
YouTube Music iPhone miniplayer

Lastly, you cannot swipe down on the miniplayer to clear your queue. To do so, open Now Playing and go to the overflow menu, which continues to grow, for “Dismiss queue” at the very top (instead of bottom on Android). This is more complicated than before and much less instantaneous. “Nothing is playing” will appear when there’s no active audio, like after an app restart.

We’re seeing this new miniplayer on iPhone rolling out today via a server-side update with version 6.20 of YouTube Music. (Closing the app from multitasking might trigger the change.)

More on YouTube Music:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com