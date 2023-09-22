Old Alexa Nest skills stop working Sept. 29, Google Account migration required

As part of Works with Nest (WWN) shutting down next week, Google says it will stop supporting the “legacy Nest skills for Alexa.” To avoid any control disruption, owners need to migrate from Nest to Google Accounts and activate the newer “Google Nest Skill for Alexa.”

Works with Nest (WWN) was the original way that third party partners could access and control your Nest products. They were fully integrated with a Nest product and could check and change its status.

Google replaced Works with Nest in 2019 but kept it operational (without any new integrations/connections possible). In April, it announced WWN was going away and that Works with Google Home (originally called Works with Hey Google) is the supported offering, with Google Assistant support, Routine, Devices Access, Home Routines, and the Script Editor (in Public Preview).

Ahead of the September 29 shutdown, Alexa users are advised to migrate their Nest account to a Google Account, a process that kicked off in 2019.

After September 29, 2023, your existing WWN device connections will stop working with your Nest Account and Nest app, if you choose not to migrate your account.

Afterward, follow these steps:

Turn off the old Nest Alexa skill: To toggle off the old Nest Alexa skill, open the Alexa app with your Alexa account. Tap More, select Skills & Games, and scroll down to Your skills. Find the Nest Alexa skill and turn it off. Remove all Nest Devices manually from the Alexa app: To remove all Nest Devices manually from the Alexa app, open the Alexa app and go to the Devices tab. Select the Nest device you want to remove and tap Remove Device. Enable the new Google Nest Alexa skill from the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app with your Google account. Choose Settings at the bottom of the screen and tap + Add. Choose Service, then Amazon Alexa skill. Follow the instructions on the screen to enable the skill in the Alexa app.

The new Google Nest skill lets you control your Nest thermostat and view camera streams using Alexa, as well as access the other new features. More instructions are available here.

