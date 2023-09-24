[Fixed] Smart Lock Trusted devices missing from Google Pixel, Samsung

In recent days, Google Pixel and Samsung owners have noticed that Smart Lock’s Trusted devices option has gone missing.

Update 9/24: Google has addressed this issue with most users not needing to do anything. The Trusted devices menu once again appears with previous pairings restored. If it’s not yet back, check if there are any updates to Google Play services by tapping this link on your phone.

Original 9/21: Trusted devices will keep your phone unlocked when it’s connected to a Bluetooth watch or car system. It’s part of Smart Lock on Android 13 and older, while Google has renamed it to Extend Unlock on Android 14 ahead of Watch Unlock.

In recent days, many users are only seeing On-body detection and Trusted places available in Smart Lock/Extend Unlock.

Pixel owners noticed this after Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1, but it’s not related to yesterday’s release and gone from Android 13 and 14 devices we checked today (including a Galaxy Z Fold 4) on version 23.35.15 of Google Play services. However, at least one phone we tested today still has Trusted devices.

This is presumably a bug as “Extend Unlock,” as of the start of this year, is sticking around. Watch Unlock is positioned as an upgrade, but earlier strings suggest you can “add your watch back to Extend Unlock at any time in Settings.” It’s not the first time that one of the Smart Locks options have briefly disappeared.

An update to Google Play services will hopefully address how the Trust devices option is missing. There’s presumably still high usage of this years-old feature for Google to be able to remove it without first offering a complete replacement.