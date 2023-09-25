OnePlus ripped off Apple’s Dynamic Island UI for new screen recorder controls [Video]

OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, is around the corner, and it brings some serious changes to OnePlus phones. One of those changes is a new Dynamic Island-like UI, but only in one particular instance on OnePlus’s phones.

In an interesting discovery, it looks like one of OxygenOS 14’s new elements takes something from Apple’s UI (via Shishir). In the video shown, a small info chip is seen at the top of the device running the unreleased software. That chip shows a timer counting up and, when pressed for more than a second, opens up into a full card.

While the animation isn’t quite as smooth as in iOS, the similarity is something to note.

This design has all the markings of Apple’s Dynamic Island feature on recent iPhones. That feature, however, is a constant throughout the phone’s app and general experience. OnePlus’s version is not.

As far as we can tell, this Dynamic Island-like feature on OnePlus phones only works for the screen recorder app on the phone. When a recording is started, an interactive chip is displayed at the top-left of the screen. The chip isn’t even centered in the middle, but rather like the chip that appears in Android 13 when a call is in progress. Even though it isn’t a 100% copy of Dynamic Island, it raises flags. Specifically, the part that does so is the expansion into an interaction card with multiple options. That’s something we’ve yet to see with other apps in Android.

OnePlus has made no promises publicly on when OxygenOS 14 will be available. We’ll assume it will be a short time after Google releases Android 14, as OnePlus has detailed the new OS almost in full.