Google Podcasts shutting down in 2024 for YouTube Music

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 26 2023 - 6:13 am PT
YouTube Music will be Google’s one podcasting app and service going forward, with Google Podcasts set to go away in 2024.

Google announced today that it’s “discontinuing Google Podcasts” sometime in 2024. As part of this, podcasts in YouTube Music will be picking up a number of updates, including full global availability before the end of 2023. It’s currently available in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

The big advantage of Google Podcasts was its simplicity and wide availability on Android (through the Google Search app).

A “simple migration tool” will move your existing subscriptions from Google Podcasts. Notably, there will be the ability in YouTube Music to add podcasts via RSS feeds, “including shows not currently hosted by YouTube.” Google will also provide a non-YTM export option via “OPML file of their show subscriptions” that will work with other podcast players.

Don't love it. I feel like they're trying to jam too much into one app. I'd rather have separate apps for Youtube, music, and podcasts. It just makes things easier.

On the podcaster front, YouTube will allow for RSS uploads instead of requiring a video version. 

The next step over the coming weeks and months will see Google “gather feedback to make the migration process from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music as simple and easy as possible.” 

Once we feel the migration tools are ready, we’ll release them along with clear guidelines on how they work.

YouTube Music podcasts international
In the short term, Google Podcasts will continue to work:

For now, nothing is changing and fans will continue to have access to YouTube, YouTube Music and Google Podcasts. We’re committed to being transparent in communicating future changes with our users and podcasters and will have more to share about this process in the coming months.

Overall, in 2024, Google will be “increasing [its] investment in the podcast experience on YouTube Music — making it a better overall destination for fans and podcasters alike with YouTube-only capabilities across community, discovery and audio/visual switching.”

YouTube Music

Google Podcasts

