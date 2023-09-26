YouTube Music adds Songs details to Now Playing

After the big Now Playing redesign, YouTube Music is adding a small Song details section in the Related feed.

Appearing toward the bottom above About the artist, Song details notes the album in the first line, followed by the artist and then the title. You then get how many views/times it has played, release year, and likes. While likely not intended, it’s a nice, compact section for you to manually screenshot and share that includes everything if you don’t want to use the full portrait Now Playing.

Tapping the cover art at the left opens the full album page, which is where you previously had to go to get information like the year and album name. Tapping the large “Related” touch target and scrolling down is ultimately faster than first opening the overflow menu and finding “Go to album” in that long menu.

Song details widely rolled out in recent days to YouTube Music for Android and iOS. Having access to this information adjacent to Now Playing somewhat matches how the web player always shows album and year in the miniplayer.

It can also be seen as a nod to how the Now Playing redesign that was introduced in late 2022 and pulled at the start of this one had a “Playing from” line at the top of the screen that could note the album. That unfortunately did not make it to the current revamp, but that info is still available at the top of the Up Next queue.

