Desktop Chrome update removes annoying ‘All Bookmarks’ prompt

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 27 2023 - 5:57 pm PT
2 Comments

With Chrome 117, the desktop browser added “All Bookmarks” to the end of the Bookmarks Bar. That unneeded reminder has now been removed.

While Material You for Chrome on Mac, Windows, and Linux is not yet widely rolled out, version 117 has launched other elements of the redesign. Your list of bookmarks has been added to the persistent/sticky Side Panel. Google has slowly been increasing the functionality of that UI element, with Search, History, and Reading List also located there.

Tapping “All Bookmarks” would just prompt you to “Open Side Panel to see All Bookmarks.” It was meant to educate users about the change. However, it did so by annoyingly cutting into the Bookmarks Bar, thus ruining careful arrangements and pushing pages into the overflow menu.

Chrome All Bookmarks

After updating to Chrome 117.0.5938.132 – which contains 10 security fixes, including an exploit that exists in the wild – this evening, All Bookmarks is gone and frees up the bar.

The Material You rollout is happening at a slower pace on desktop platforms but is seeing wide availability on ChromeOS.

