Desktop Chrome update removes annoying ‘All Bookmarks’ prompt

With Chrome 117, the desktop browser added “All Bookmarks” to the end of the Bookmarks Bar. That unneeded reminder has now been removed.

While Material You for Chrome on Mac, Windows, and Linux is not yet widely rolled out, version 117 has launched other elements of the redesign. Your list of bookmarks has been added to the persistent/sticky Side Panel. Google has slowly been increasing the functionality of that UI element, with Search, History, and Reading List also located there.

Tapping “All Bookmarks” would just prompt you to “Open Side Panel to see All Bookmarks.” It was meant to educate users about the change. However, it did so by annoyingly cutting into the Bookmarks Bar, thus ruining careful arrangements and pushing pages into the overflow menu.

After updating to Chrome 117.0.5938.132 – which contains 10 security fixes, including an exploit that exists in the wild – this evening, All Bookmarks is gone and frees up the bar.

The Material You rollout is happening at a slower pace on desktop platforms but is seeing wide availability on ChromeOS.

The Side Panel in Chrome is such an annoying feature. Never liked it from the start, but now we're being forced to use it. I've never disliked a button as much as "All Bookmarks", now. It forces me to use the Side Panel, while reducing the size of the Bookmarks Bar. uuh… pic.twitter.com/cgUZL0ynSZ — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) September 22, 2023

