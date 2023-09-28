Fitbit announces $160 Charge 6 with YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Wallet

Google announced the Fitbit Charge 6 today with a focus on more accurate heart rate tracking, as well as first-party apps like YouTube Music and Google Maps.

As we reported, the Charge 6 looks a lot like its predecessor from two years ago, but with a tiny bump on the left edge. This is a haptic button that doesn’t actually depress or click in. Instead, you get vibration feedback when you press it to go back to the clock face or wake the screen, with Fitbit no longer relying entirely on taps and swipes to navigate the UI.

Made of 100% recycled aluminum, it’s available in a Black case with an Obsidian band, Silver with Porcelain, or Champagne Gold with Coral. Fitbit is also selling Woven, Leather, Sports, Adjustable Stretch, and Hook & Loop bands. Gorilla Glass is meant to protect the screen from scratches, while there’s 50 meters of water resistance.

Under the hood, Google is applying to the Charge 6 the same heart rate techniques from the Pixel Watch, leveraging machine learning and AI for “60% more accurate readings during vigorous activities,” like HIIT, compared to the Charge 5. It is not, however, offering per-second readings like the Wear OS wearable. This improved heart accuracy results in more accurate Active Zone Minutes (AZM) and burned calories.

This is a technological feat in Fitbit’s eyes, given how the Charge 6 runs on a lower-power processor and OS. Despite this additional compute load, the Charge 6 still gets a 7-day battery life (when the always-on display is toggled off). Meanwhile, the wearable uses the same magnetic charger as the Charge 5.

Meanwhile, there’s support for real-time heart rate streaming to gym equipment. This occurs over encrypted Bluetooth on newer treadmills, exercise bikes, ellipticals, and rowers from NordicTrack, Peloton, Concept2, and Tonal. Fitbit is working on expanding support. You can also pair/connect the Charge 6 to the Peloton app on your phone.

There are 20 new exercises for a grand total of 40, including strength training, HIIT, skiing, and even kayaking. Other features include built-in GPS, an ECG app to check for irregular heart rhythms, low/high heart rate notifications, SpO2 (percentage of oxygen in your blood), nightly skin temperature variation, breathing exercises, and an EDA (electrodermal activity) Scan app for stress tracking.

Besides health functionality and extended battery life, the availability of Google services is the big selling point. A YouTube Music (Premium subscription required) experience allows you to control what’s playing on your phone. From the Charge 6, you can play/pause, skip/rewind, adjust volume, and browse playlists. Google Maps allows you to get turn-by-turn directions on the tracker, as well as make payments via Google Wallet.

This joins call, text, and other phone app notifications and the ability to send quick replies on Android.

You still have an always-on display for the time and workout stats, while a new accessibility feature lets you quickly zoom and magnify the UI. Like on the Charge 5, there’s no altimeter for tracking how many floors you’ve climbed.

The Fitbit Charge 6 costs $159.95 and includes six months of Fitbit Premium. Existing Fitbit members will be required to migrate to a Google Account if they haven’t already done so. (The Charge 5 launched at $179 but later dropped to $149.) It will be available for pre-order today and launch on October 12 in 30 countries.