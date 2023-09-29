Galaxy S24 leaks: tweaked design, flat Ultra display, thinner bezels than iPhone 15 Pro

New leaks of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series have hit the web, giving us a first look at the design and its tweaked look, while new display information reveals that Samsung will challenge Apple’s new edge-to-edge iPhone 15 Pro displays.

Despite the phones themselves likely to not arrive until January, we’re getting a handful of key leaks this morning from two reliable sources. That starts with SmartPrix, sourcing @OnLeaks, with CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S24 that show off the design of the device.

At first glance, the look appears effectively identical to the Galaxy S23 series, but there are some minor tweaks.

The biggest change we can see here is the frame, which has a new flat edge that, for lack of a better comparison, looks a lot like Apple’s iPhone 14 series. The flat edge gives a sharp transition between the display and the side of the design, and it’s frankly a good look. Samsung has stuck with partially rounded frame designs over the past few years, but this time around it looks pretty flat.

Also confirmed here is the size of the base Galaxy S24, which is slightly different from the S23 at 147 x 70.5 x 7.6mm. The S23 was a bit shorter at 146.3mm, but also a bit wider at 70.9mm. The display is said to be 6.17 inches.

But, that won’t be the only design change. According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will take up the challenge of beating the small display bezels of Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro. Apple made headlines for its super-slim bezels on the latest iPhones, and it’s a good look in person. Samsung, though, will apparently slightly beat it. While Apple’s “total bezel” measures 2.7mm (1.7mm on the display itself), Samsung will hit 2.5mm in total (1.5mm on the display). The bezels will apparently be symmetrical as well.

Ice also offered up dimensions and a few specs for the entire series, with the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24+ measuring 158.5 × 75.9 × 7.7mm, and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra at 162.3 × 79 × 8.6mm. Those are compared to 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm on Galaxy S23+ and 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm on S23 Ultra, so Samsung’s bigger phones are getting a bit thicker this year. Battery capacity on the big phones is said to be 4,900 and 5,000 mAh respectively, with 4,000 mAh in the base Galaxy S24.

SmartPrix also added a further bunch of Galaxy S24 Ultra renders that show off a virtually identical design to the existing model, but now with a flat display as rumored and not the flat edges of the smaller phones.

