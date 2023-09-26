 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy S24 series reportedly launches on January 18

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 26 2023 - 6:42 am PT
Samsung might be moving up the release date of its next flagship, the Galaxy S24 series, to January of next year.

Over the past several years, Samsung’s launch events for Galaxy S flagships have moved around a lot. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch events were largely in March, but have creeped up earlier in the year every year. Following last year’s Galaxy S23 series debuting in mid-February 2023, the Galaxy S24 series will apparently move into the earliest release date yet.

Ice Universe reports on Weibo that Samsung is aiming for January 18 as the release date (or at least the rough timing for the launch event) for the Galaxy S24 series. That’s a month earlier than last year, and a couple of weeks earlier than the last January launch for Samsung, the Galaxy S21 series.

Why the early date? Really, that’s not clear, but it is worth remembering that Samsung moved up the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 by a few weeks to land in July, where the company’s foldables have traditionally debuted in August. Notably, this early date still doesn’t put Samsung within the timing of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, which in 2024 will run from January 9 through January 12, but that doesn’t really come as a surprise – CES hasn’t really ever been about phones.

Translated Weibo post

Also rumored to launch with the Galaxy S24 series is the “Galaxy Ring” health tracker, and the event also presents Samsung with a fresh opportunity to show off its anticipated XR headset.

