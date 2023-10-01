Leaked Pixel 8 ad emphasizes switching, shows better look at AI face replacements [Video]

Pixel 8 leaks aren’t stopping, and this weekend we’re getting yet another collection of leaks as a new ad emphasizes yet again how badly it wants you to switch to Pixel, and why you should.

Over the past week or two, Google has ramped up an ad campaign around the idea of switching to Pixel phones.

Now, a leaked ad that’s clearly for after the Pixel 8 launches is further diving into that topic. The ad, shared by Arsène Lupin on Twitter/X, goes over the reasons why you should switch as well as the ease of actually making the switch to a Pixel 8.

That starts with the actual process of switching phones, with emphasis that Pixel can transfer your apps, contacts, music, photos & videos, and your messages, whether that’s SMS, iMessage, or WhatsApp.

The next area of focus is on the features Pixel brings to the table, with an unsurprisingly heavy focus on AI given that’s where Google’s attention clearly is. There’s a new look at “Best Take,” the somewhat controversial feature that uses AI to change faces in photos. While a previous example offers a much better look at the functionality, this example shows a much better final product – the previous leaks really just feels like a bad example, but I guess we’ll just have to wait until this feature actually makes its debut to make a proper judgement.

Magic Eraser is also highlighted, with mention that it works on photos from your previous device, as well as further mention of Real Tone, Call Screen, Feature Drops, and Google’s other apps and Pixel products (Watch and Buds, specifically).

A couple of other ads shared by Lupin are specific to Pixel 8 Pro and to Pixel 8 separately. The Pro’s ad is very heavy on camera features, such as Video Boost, Night Sight Video, Audio Eraser, Best Take, and Pro Controls. The Pixel 8’s ad is more broad, covering camera features, but also Safety Check.

Switch to Pixel – Pixel 8 (Pro) pic.twitter.com/hGfQbFDpug — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) September 30, 2023

Kamila Wojciechowska also chimed in with more leaks, this time showing off Google’s updated Pixel 8 cases. The cases are said to be 42% recycled materials and has metal buttons made from fully recycled aluminum.

Both phones get four colors, with Pro getting “Bay,” “Charcoal,” “Mint,” and “Porcelain,” and Pixel 8 getting “Rose,” “Mint,” “Charcoal,” and “Hazel.” Both also get a fifth option in a vibrant coral, but those aren’t shown in the leaked promo pages.

More on Pixel 8: