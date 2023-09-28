Another Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 leak digs up storage specs, battery sizes

As the October 4 launch event approaches, more leaks are detailing Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2, with the latest leak including more specs and battery sizes.

A new leak from the folks at WinFuture shows off another batch of Pixel images, once again showcasing the colors and updated design. But we’ve seen all of that before, and on a few occasions, too. That said, there are a few key details clarified and revealed here.

That includes further confirmation of key specs. Pixel 8 has a 6.17-inch FHD, 120Hz display, with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Pixel 8 Pro upgrades to a 6.7-inch display at QHD+ with 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. Notably, while Tensor G3 reportedly supports UFS 4.0 storage speeds, the use of 128GB variants heavily implies that Google won’t be using UFS 4.0, which is a faster form of storage and has been used in devices such as the OnePlus 11 and Galaxy S23 series.

Some camera specs are also mentioned, including the Samsung GN2 50MP main sensor on both devices, with a 64MP Sony IMX787 used for the Pixel 8 Pro’s ultrawide camera and a 48MP Samsung GM5 behind the 5x telephoto lens. Pixel 8 has a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor for its ultrawide according to the report, and both also have an 11MP Samsung sensor for the front camera (which has been listed as a 10.5MP sensor).

Battery sizes for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are mentioned at 4,600 mAh and 5,100 mAh respectively, which means we’ll see small increases across both devices.

Further mentioned are some Pixel Watch 2 specs, including a 306 mAh battery. That’s ever so slightly up from the 294 mAh battery in the first Pixel Watch, and has been previously reported. Outside of that, a 1.2-inch OLED display, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage are also mentioned, alongside a batch of health sensors.

Much of this has already been known for a while, but WinFuture’s solid track record and the timing help solidify what to expect at next week’s launch. Also reiterated is pricing, at 799 and 1,099 Euros for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro respectively, and 399 Euros for Pixel Watch 2.

Google’s launch event is set for October 4.

