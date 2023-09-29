Google ads focus on getting people to switch in lead-up to Pixel 8

More so than in past years, Google advertising and teasing ahead of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro is laser-focused on encouraging people to switch phones.
Earlier in the month, Google had a video that made note of how many people use Gmail, Maps, Search, Drive, Translate, Slides, Docs, Calendar, Photos, and Chrome. After listing those services, the ad acknowledges how you don’t use “the Google Pixel phone” and how “[they] get it.”
After “You just want to stick with a brand you know” appears on screen, it scrolls back up to the list of services you’re already familiar with. The company is harping heavily on the fact that the Pixel is the “Google Phone.” It started last generation with the “only phone engineered by Google” line.
Today, Google has a Halloween-themed — complete with jump scare — ad that has a “Switching. It’s not so scary” tagline. If these pre-announcement Pixel 8 teasers are any indication, the company is going very hard on getting people to switch. There’s of course switching from Samsung or another Android OEM to Pixel, but the big target is presumably the iPhone.
In that regard, the Best Phones Forever campaign continued this week with how the “Pixel’s upcoming launch makes iPhone nervous.”
Of course, it comes down to compelling features. This year, the focus looks to be on the camera and AI.
More on Pixel 8:
- Another Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 leak digs up storage specs, battery sizes
- So, what is this Google Pixel 8 color?
- Pixel 8 Pro leak reveals ‘Super Actua display’ for ‘direct sunlight’ viewing
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments