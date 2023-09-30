 Skip to main content

Here’s a quick unboxing of the Pixel 8 Pro [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 30 2023 - 8:38 am PT
3 Comments
google pixel 8

The Pixel leaks just keep coming. With less than a week to go before Google’s big launch event, yet another leak has given us a first look at the unboxing experience of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Unboxings have been a routine part of nearly every Google Pixel leak cycle, with examples from Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 5 just in reasonably recent memory.

Shared on Facebook by Vật Vờ Studio, new images show off an unboxing of the Pixel 8 Pro in what appears to be a factory setting, though there’s no video accompanying the images. The brief look confirms that Google’s packaging will be virtually identical to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, with a USB-C to USB-C cable included inside along with documentation and a “Quick Switch” adapter. The setup screen also appears identical.

The images aren’t of the highest quality, but they do get the point across. Also of note here is the apparent matte glass on the black Pixel 8 Pro, something we saw in a previous leak. We also see a similar matte texture on the “Porcelain” color, but it’s hard to tell if that’s on the device or just a consequence of the poor image quality.

In any case, we’ll be able to see a better-quality unboxing in a matter of days. Google is set to launch the Pixel 8 series, and the Pixel Watch 2, on October 4.

