More OnePlus Pad Go specs and details leak

The OnePlus Pad Go has leaked on multiple occasions and has even been officially revealed, but more details and specs continue to leak ahead of the full launch.

A pair of leaks offer a few more details about OnePlus’ upcoming budget-minded Android tablet.

@1NormalUsername, a pretty common leaker of OnePlus information, notes that OnePlus Pad Go will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, offer up to 8GB of RAM, and there could be both Wi-Fi and cellular capable variants. A leaked image confirms a 256GB variant, but apparently, there may also be a 128GB option as well which, obviously, would save customers a bit of money.

The display would also apparently measure 11.35-inches (slightly smaller than the regular Pad) with an 8,000 mAh battery under the hood that charges over USB-C. 8MP cameras would be used on the front and back, and the tablet will support Dolby Atmos audio.

Further, @StuffListings says that the OnePlus Pad Go will launch with OxygenOS 13.2 out of the box, based on Android 13. That’s notable as OnePlus has already announced its Android 14 update.

Beyond that, OnePlus also submitted the name “Pad Go” to the USPTO. While we already knew that name, the US trademark at least opens the door a little bit more to this tablet potentially coming to the US market.

