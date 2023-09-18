OnePlus Pad Go revealed with lower-res display, allegedly coming October 6

The OnePlus Pad Go is no secret, but the OnePlus hype machine is now in full swing as we’re now getting an official teaser, some specs, and an alleged release date.

On Twitter/X, OnePlus has already started teasing the OnePlus Pad Go, firstly with a relatively cryptic teaser last week. Now, there’s a full image of the device as posted on the OnePlus India account. The design, as somewhat expected, is practically identical to the regular OnePlus Pad, though with a much lighter green color with a two-tone design. It’s a good look!

Beyond that, OnePlus confirmed a few key details of the tablet to Digital Trends.

Speaking to the outlet, OnePlus confirmed that the Pad Go will have a 2.4K display. That’s down only slightly from the 2.8K panel found in the standard OnePlus Pad. There’s no word on whether or not the cheaper device will stick with the same 144Hz refresh rate, but having a high-res panel on an affordable device will be a welcome change of pace compared to most options that exist today.

OnePlus also confirms that the display will offer the same TÜV Rheinland certification for eye care as well as offering Dolby Atmos through the tablet’s speakers. Many of the same cross-device features will still be supported, too.

As for when this tablet is actually coming out, OnePlus hasn’t publically confirmed anything. Android Authority, though, does mention an October 6 release date for the OnePlus Pad Go that was handed out via email to select journalists.

More on OnePlus: