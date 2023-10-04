 Skip to main content

Fitbit Labs teased with AI feedback on recent workouts and trends

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw  | Oct 4 2023 - 7:43 am PT
3 Comments
fitbit versa 4 and fitbit logo

During today’s Made by Google event, Fitbit’s James Park teased a new line of “Fitbit Labs” features that use generative AI to deliver helpful, relevant feedback on your recent workouts based on your recent health data.

Following the recent trend of AI-powered Google Labs, Fitbit is gaining its own set of AI features under its own Labs branding. To start, Park showcased a single example, in which he asked the Fitbit AI chatbot why his most recent run felt “harder than usual.”

In response, the chatbot looked at his full Fitbit profile to offer a more complete answer of why the run seemed harder. First, the AI acknowledged that the workout was indeed more strenuous with a higher average heart rate. Next, it pointed to his recent downward trend in sleep quality along with the run’s path having more inclines than his usual route.

To offer some visual feedback, the Fitbit chatbot immediately generates a chart showing the trends of recent runs. Most importantly, the AI delivers its feedback in a supportive and encouraging manner.

The (likely non-final) UI previewed was unsurprisingly reminiscent of Google Bard, including options to upvote/downvote the chatbot’s answers.

The suite of Fitbit Labs features will initially only be available to “trusted testers,” with Park noting that priority will be given to owners of Pixel hardware.

Updating…

Comments

