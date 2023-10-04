 Skip to main content

Google Wallet in Canada can finally use cards from TD Bank

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 4 2023 - 5:11 am PT
The last major bank in Canada that didn’t support Google Wallet, TD Bank, has this week finally launched support for NFC payments on Android phones.

TD Bank is one of the biggest financial institutions in Canada, and for a long time has pushed its own mobile payment service in place of Google Wallet (or Google Pay). That did not stop the bank from offering Apple Pay, but Android users were always prevented from using Google’s NFC payments.

Last year, TD Bank announced the shutdown of its own mobile payment service. Customers were reminded of the change via email, with TD then going on to announce that it would open up support for Google Pay and, in turn, Google Wallet on Android devices starting this week.

The email reads:

In October, TD informed customers of its decision to discontinue the TD Mobile Payment service.

We recognize that mobile payments have become a part of our everyday lives and we are committed to offering a variety of payment solutions for our customers.

Today, we are happy to announce the launch of Google Pay; customers now have the option to add their TD Access Cards and eligible TD Credit Cards to their Android devices. To start using your mobile phone today, add your TD Access Card or eligible TD Credit Card(s) to Google Pay, if you have not done so already.

Thanks Joel!

