Pixel Watch 2 requires that your Fitbit account uses Google sign-in

Fitbit is very much under Google’s roof now, and that includes using your Google account to sign in to Fitbit. That account migration isn’t required just yet, but with Pixel Watch 2, you’ll need to have Fitbit linked to Google.

Google has confirmed that, with the Pixel Watch 2, users will be required to use a Google account to sign in to Fitbit rather than a traditional Fitbit account. The original Pixel Watch didn’t have the same requirement, as Google account migration wasn’t possible at the time, but still remains usable on both account types.

The recently launched Fitbit Charge 6 also requires a Google sign-in for your account.

This change doesn’t really come as much of a surprise, as it’s right out of Google’s playbook for moving to a Google sign-in on an account that previously had its own system. With Nest, Google technically never shut down traditional sign-in but slowly moved to all but forcing the use of a Google account for things like the mobile app, as well as for additional features.

Luckily, moving your Fitbit account to a Google account is super easy.

Pixel Watch 2 pre-orders open today and are already open for Fitbit Charge 6.

