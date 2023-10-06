 Skip to main content

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 both get One UI 6 beta based on Android 14

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Oct 6 2023 - 11:27 am PT
After being next in line for quite some time, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are both eligible for the One UI 6 beta.

One UI 6 beta has been available for well over a month. Galaxy lineups like the S23 series and even some A series devices have already been included in that beta, which brings a refinement of the previous version with general improvements made in Android 14.

For some time after the initial release, it was thought that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 would see One UI 6 beta sooner than others, but that hasn’t been the case. At least, until today.

One UI 6 for the Fold 5 has officially rolled out first (via SamMobile). The beta for the Flip 5 was later spotted on Reddit. The beta rollout looks to be coming to the Fold 5 in the US and India, whereas it isn’t entirely clear where the Flip 5 is seeing the new beta version. We were able to pull the beta card up in the Members app on the Fold 5.

Both devices will see One UI 6 beta version 1, which comes with the version number F946BXXU1ZWJ2 for the Fold 5 and F73U1EU1ZWJ2 for the Flip 5. Each also includes the October security patch.

Samsung hasn’t detailed a timeframe for other phones in its foldable lineup. Considering it took this long to bring the One UI 6 beta to the Fold 5 and Flip 5, it could be a little longer. Even still, One UI 6’s stable release isn’t far away.

