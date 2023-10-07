Pixel Watch 2: Here are all of the new watch faces in Google’s Wear OS 4 [Gallery]

Google is launching the Pixel Watch 2 with support for Wear OS 4 out of the box, as well as several new watch faces. Here are all of the new ones.

Digital Bold

Pictured above, Digital Bold is a watch face that matches one of the new lockscreen styles found in Android 14 on Pixel phones. The face has a very simple design and can be used in several different color options. It can also use a “Just Time” layout or you can switch it to enable up to three complications off to the side.

Adventure

The Adventure watch face is one of Google’s new, more info-dense designs. It shows the time with analog hands and has readouts for the day of the week and the date, as well as slots for four complications. The face can also be edited to use a digital clock or to add “Arcs” which appear along the radius of the display with four additional complication slots to show even more information.

Analog Arcs

Next on the list is “Analog Arcs,” which is similar to Adventure, but shows arc complications by default. It default to four arcs, but you can also set it to show just two larger ones, or switch to a “minimal” design that has a simpler design. Like any other, it comes in a variety of colors, too.

Large Scale

Google is offering a very simple, highly glanceable watch face in “Large Scale.” This option has a big digital clock and a big singular complication. Variants of the face can move the complication off to the side, or remove it entirely, and there are again several color options. The default complication is your heart rate, but virtually anything will work in this slot.

Rotation

An analog face, “Rotation” has the date listed along the minute and hour hands and has a second hand that shows the number of each point on the clock as it passes by. It’s a fun little design, but not a very flexible one. There’s no support for complications, with the only options being to turn off the indices around the sides, as well as change the color. Still, it’s a great look.

The rest of the faces from Pixel Watch are largely still available on the sequel, and we’d assume these options will come to the original when Google launches its Wear OS 4 update sometime in the next month or two.

Pixel Watch 2 releases October 12, with pre-orders open now.

