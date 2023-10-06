Some Pixel Watch 2 models start going out of stock, shipping delayed to November

The Pixel Watch 2 is set to start shipping to customers next week, but if you didn’t get in early, you might see estimated delivery dates slipping into November for select models, or are even going out of stock.

Over on the Google Store, shipping dates for the Pixel Watch 2 are starting to move back into November. This is highly dependant on the model you pick, with the Polished Silver case for Pixel Watch 2 combined with the Bay Blue band seemingly being the most popular thus far. The Bluetooth model is slipping into mid-November, while the LTE variant is out of stock and on a waitlist already. The blue band on its own is also not shipping until November.

The blacked-out model, with a matte black case and obsidian black band, is also delayed into November.

The only models shipping within a week of the October 12 release date are the Gold/Hazel and Silver/Porcelain combos, with the latter shipping quickly even for the LTE model.

Best Buy is shipping more quickly on select models. The matte black option is still tracking for October 12 availability, as is the Gold/Hazel option. The Silver/Blue combo, though, is relegated to a waitlist. Both the black and blue LTE models that Best Buy is selling are still on track for October 12 shipping dates.

So, at the very least, you have options outside of the Google Store. But if you’re looking to score a watch with Google credit or financing, it’d probably be in your best interest to act quickly.

Below we’ve rounded up estimated shipping dates as of October 6. Notably, these shipping dates are based on shipping to North Carolina, and your results may vary by location, especially if in another country.

Model Shipping Date Silver/Blue Wi-Fi Nov 8-16 Silver/Blue LTE Waitlist only Black Wi-Fi Nov 8-16 Black LTE Waitlist only Gold/Hazel Wi-Fi Oct 13-16 Gold/Hazel LTE Nov 8-16 Silver/Porcelain Wi-Fi Oct 13-16 Silver/Porcelain LTE Oct 16-17

