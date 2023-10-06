 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch 2 mirrors DND & Bedtime Mode from phone, app gets 2.0 redesign

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 6 2023 - 10:38 am PT
Google is rolling out version 2.0 of the Pixel Watch companion app ahead of next week’s launch and confirming several new features, like DND sync, in the process.

The app is getting some design tweaks in going from version 1.4.x to 2.0.0.567628986 this week. “Watch faces” and “Tiles” now appear side-by-side, while other settings are no longer placed in cards for a more compact look.

Toggles have also been updated to the Material 3 style. Overall, it looks more modern than before, while Dynamic Color has been toned down.

Old vs. new

Pixel Watch 2 DND

In supporting the Pixel Watch 2 and Wear OS 4, this update adds:

  • “Back-up with Google One”
  • “Restore during watch setup from the available back-ups”
  • “Ability to transfer Watch to a new Phone without factory reset”
  • “Factory reset protection during watch setup”

The Pixel Watch 2 will also mirror the status of Do Not Disturb (DND) and Bedtime Mode on your Pixel phone. Other OEM devices do not appear to be supported, as Google notes how this capability is “available only for Pixel phone and / or Pixel Watch 2 users.”

There’s also support for Safety Signal under Safety & emergency and “bug fixes to improve the quality of the app.”

This 2.0 update is rolling out now via the Play Store.

