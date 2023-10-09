Deals: OnePlus 11 $600, Google Nest cameras from $70, Galaxy Watch 6 $270, more

A $100 discount on OnePlus 11 headlines all of today’s best deals at $600. It comes joined by Google Nest camera price cuts starting at $70, as well as a series of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic wearables seeing their first discounts from $270. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 11 has never sold for less with $100 discount

OnePlus is getting in on the Android discounts early this week by marking down its latest flagship smartphone. The new OnePlus 11 5G now sells for $599.99, shipped direct from the company, arriving with $100 in savings attached. It’s down from the usual $700 price tag and matching our previous mention from the beginning of August – over two months ago. We don’t expect to see it drop any lower throughout Amazon’s 48-hour sale starting tonight, but those who want to buy this on Amazon will find a price match shortly. I’ve personally been using this smartphone for the past few months and have been loving the taller screen aspect ratio and premium build.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that, on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro-naming scheme is nowhere to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset, like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with a 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package – you can read about it in our launch coverage.

Google Nest camera price cuts now live

Joining the Google deals that are already beginning to go live this week, Amazon is ringing in its Prime Big Deal Days event with a collection of Google Nest smart home camera discounts. Outfitting your Assistant setup with some added security, each of the cameras on sale is down to some of the best discounts of the year, starting at $70. Shipping is free across the board. You can find models inside and outside your home, as well as ones made for the porch to help protect against package pirates.

First cash discounts go live on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic

Amazon is now offering the first cash discount on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The new wearable just debuted back in August, and now it’s finally dropping in price down to $369 shipped. This $31 discount from the usual $400 going rate is the first of its kind and a new all-time low. We did see some pre-order bundles go live with a little extra value, but if you’ve been waiting for an actual discount – you now finally have a chance to save.

Alongside the Classic version, Amazon is also carrying the same exact promotion over to the standard pair of Galaxy Watch 6 styles. Both of these fitness trackers are also seeing their first cash discounts, taking $30 off either the $299.99 price tag you’d pay for the 44mm model or the even more affordable MSRP of the 40mm style at $269.99. These sport a little less premium designs that ditch the stainless steel enclosure and rotating bezel but still deliver much of the same Wear OS 4 feature set to your wrist.

