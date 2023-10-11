 Skip to main content

Android Auto 10.6 rolls out as ‘Disconnect’ button for wireless connections shows up

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 11 2023 - 8:27 am PT
3 Comments
android auto dashboard redesign

Google is rolling out the latest version of Android Auto, version 10.6, and the app is also testing out a new “disconnect” option to help quickly terminate a wireless session.

Rolling out via the Play Store, Android Auto v10.6 is showing up for more users, but primarily in the beta track. As per usual with Android Auto app updates, the update itself doesn’t seem to bring any new features, but usually contains small tweaks and bug fixes.

One of the new tweaks to Android Auto that’s shown up recently (but doesn’t seem to be attached to this latest version) is a new “Disconnect” button in Android’s notifications.

The new “Disconnect” button allows Android Auto users to terminate a connection to a wireless Android Auto source, such as an adapter or a car equipped with wireless support. The button shows up in the notification shade. It was first highlighted by Mishaal Rahman, and appears to be in somewhat limited testing at this point, as it’s not showing up for all users just yet.

It’s certainly an addition we’re glad to see, though, as it makes it much easier for folks to stop a wireless Android Auto session. Without this button, users effectively need to activate airplane mode or physically disconnect an adapter. It’s also a useful option if there are two people in the same vehicle with wireless Android Auto, since you might have to switch between users.

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.