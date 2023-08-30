 Skip to main content

AAWireless, an adapter for wireless Android Auto, is testing support for Apple CarPlay

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 30 2023 - 12:30 pm PT
Wireless adapters for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have become incredibly common, but options that can handle both platforms are pretty rare. Now, AAWireless is adding support for wireless Apple CarPlay alongside wireless Android Auto through a new beta.

One of the key advantages of the AAWireless adapter for wireless Android Auto that we called out in our review last year is the adapter’s ability to receive firmware updates, and it’s had a few notable updates since it launched. Now, the company is starting to roll out firmware version 3.0.0, and it might be the biggest yet.

Announced on a changelog, AAWireless v3.0.0 is being rolled out in stages – it will not be available to all users right away – with a couple of quality-of-life adjustments, such as retrying to connect to your phone if the process fails and tweaks to the “non-dongle” mode.

But more importantly, AAWireless is adding CarPlay support.

This addition is available only in a beta testing version for the time being, meaning you should expect bugs or for the feature to potentially not even work. When it does work, though, the dongle will be able to double as a wireless CarPlay adapter. A couple of known issues the company notes on its website are that audio could be “choppy” on some vehicles and that steering wheel controls may not be working in some cars. Another potential hurdle might be that initial pairing could see the connection quickly end and require manually allowing CarPlay to run, but future connections should work automatically.

Getting AAWireless set up with CarPlay appears to be reasonably simple, but it will require an Android phone.

First, you’ll have to be using the latest version of the AAWireless companion app and your device will need to be updated to the 3.0.0 firmware version. You’ll also need to ensure you’re using a “generation 2” AAWireless unit, which carries the model number “cs317”; this should be noted on a sticker on the back of the device and AAWireless tells 9to5Google that all units sold outside of the initial Indiegogo campaign are Gen 2 models.

From there, CarPlay works by default. You can set up either with Android Auto or CarPlay, just by connecting via Bluetooth as you usually would. When the device boots up and pairs to a phone, it will automatically choose between Android Auto or CarPlay.

There is no AAWireless app on iOS, but iPhone users will still be able to access some settings via app.aawireless.io when CarPlay is running through the adapter.

We can’t stress enough that CarPlay support on AAWireless is very much in its early stages, so you certainly shouldn’t buy the adapter with this functionality in mind, at least for now, nor should you expect things to function flawlessly. Still, we’re happy to see what is one of the best wireless Android Auto adapters just getting better.

Currently, 9to5Google readers can score an exclusive discount on AAWireless, with more details in our coverage from earlier this week.

Updated to clarify how CarPlay works in regards to Android Auto.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

