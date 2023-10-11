Google Home app AMA reveals work on homescreen widgets, more

Last week, the Google Home team kicked off a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) and the first set of responses touch upon homescreen widgets and expanded Wear OS camera notification support.

This AMA is being staffed by the product, engineering, and design teams working on the Google Home app. Answers started appearing yesterday, and more are coming.

When asked about homescreen widgets, the Google Home team says they are already “working through the details and designs and hope to have some great options for our users.” In the meantime, Google suggests using the Home Panel on newer versions of Android.

Google will be expanding camera notification previews beyond the Pixel Watch to “all Wear OS 3+ watches, when paired with a smartphone running Android 14 soon.”

The team addressed how older Nest cameras are still not available in the Google Home app. Google explained how “each device has its own complexity and requires migrating infrastructure and updates to device software, to ensure that the hardware can be supported.”

It’s quite a challenge to take devices designed almost a decade ago and bring them into the Google Home app, but we’re excited to bring users along on this journey.

Similarly, it reiterated that it’s working on bringing over the Nest Protect, but still “can’t share timing just yet.”

Google is looking at having your phone connecting to home Wi-Fi as a contributing signal for home/away presence detection.

The team is aware of the “discrepancy between the Nest Hub and Google Home app when it comes to security systems, and are exploring this.”

Google is also exploring more granular user access controls to your home so that it’s not unlimited access.