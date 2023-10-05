Google Home app AMA for feature requests, feedback now open

The Google Home product team is hosting a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session and wants to know: “What are the features most important to you that you would like to see next?”

The post went up on r/googlehome today, and the team – including those involved with product, engineering, and design – will be “back with answers and responding directly to community members in the post” on Tuesday, October 10.

That said, you might want to get your AMA questions in as early as possible for a better chance of consideration by the Google Home team. Google says it wants to hear “the good and the bad.”

Google says, “User feedback is a core part of this journey and has helped influence many improvements and features.” Changes like the ability to reorder devices and see camera livestreams in Favorites are cited, along with the “easier and more precise vertical scrubbing of your camera events with event labels organized by type, such as person, package, vehicle or activity.”

We’re excited about all of the progress we’ve made on our journey to build an even more powerful, customizable, and useful smart home. There’s even more to be excited for right around the corner!

