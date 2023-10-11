You can now start a Peloton workout from your Wear OS watch face

The Peloton app arrived on Wear OS earlier this year with support for tracking workouts and syncing the watch with exercise gear and, now, it’s also adding support for watch faces.

Announced earlier this month, the Peloton app for Wear OS now supports a watch face complication.

Peloton makes starting and tracking workouts a one-tap process. Add the new Peloton complication to your watch face to start tracking a workout directly from your watch.

This allows users to jump straight into a workout without diving into the app drawer. The singular complication only acts as a shortcut, with no option to show any data. Rather, users are just presented with the option to pick from workout types such as walking, running, cardio, strength, and others.

The complication update for Peloton’s Wear OS app is available now via the Play Store.

