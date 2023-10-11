 Skip to main content

You can now start a Peloton workout from your Wear OS watch face

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 11 2023 - 7:02 am PT
0 Comments
peloton wear os pixel watch

The Peloton app arrived on Wear OS earlier this year with support for tracking workouts and syncing the watch with exercise gear and, now, it’s also adding support for watch faces.

Announced earlier this month, the Peloton app for Wear OS now supports a watch face complication.

Peloton makes starting and tracking workouts a one-tap process. Add the new Peloton complication to your watch face to start tracking a workout directly from your watch.

This allows users to jump straight into a workout without diving into the app drawer. The singular complication only acts as a shortcut, with no option to show any data. Rather, users are just presented with the option to pick from workout types such as walking, running, cardio, strength, and others.

The complication update for Peloton’s Wear OS app is available now via the Play Store.

More on Wear OS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Peloton

Peloton

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.