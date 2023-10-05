 Skip to main content

MyFitnessPal app launches on Wear OS watches to track meals

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 5 2023
Keeping a good diet is never easy, but apps can help you to track of your intake. Launching this week, MyFitnessPal, a very popular app for keeping track of calories and more, is getting a Wear OS experience that can track meals and more.

Available now via the Play Store, MyFitnessPal for Wear OS allows users to track their nutrition throughout the day without pulling out their phone. The app can track your meals using your most logged foods, and you can also track water intake. If you just have a calorie count to add, you can also do that via the app.

MyFitnessPal explains:

MyFitnessPal on Wear OS makes it easy to stay on top of your health and nutrition goals — no phone necessary. With a range of new features, you can now quickly add your calories, easily track and view your nutrients, tap to add your most-logged foods, and more, right from your watch.

There’s also a Wear OS Tile with the MyFitnessPal app that can show a nutrients breakdown including carbs, sugar, and fat, and is customizable in what data is shown. Tiles can also show a calories with a breakdown of protein, carbs, and fat, or a full summary of what you’ve eaten.

The app’s design is rather simple, and right in line with modern Wear OS. It’s available for Wear OS 3 and up watches. It’s also an overdue release, as MyFitnessPal has been available on Apple Watch since 2021.

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

