Google confirms that it cannot repair Pixel Watch screens right now

In a confirmation of what’s been reasonably obvious for the past year, Google has now directly confirmed that, currently, there is no way to repair a Pixel Watch screen that breaks.

Virtually all electronics repairs are pretty difficult, but things only get tougher as devices get smaller. You can usually get a smartphone repaired at a local shop, but most places won’t be able to repair a smartwatch. uBreakiFix, a major national repair chain, doesn’t advertise Apple Watch repairs (though some locations can do it), and Best Buy’s service requires up to five days to complete.

And if you’re looking to repair any smartwatch that’s not an Apple Watch, your options are even more limited.

That’s why it comes as no real surprise that Google has confirmed to The Verge that there are no actual ways for Google to repair a broken Pixel Watch currently. A spokesperson explained:

At this moment, we don’t have any repair option for the Google Pixel Watch. If your watch is damaged, you can contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options

Google also, notably, doesn’t offer an extended warranty for the Pixel Watch. Such a policy would cover screen repairs, as is the case with Pixel phones.

In my own personal experience, I attempted to find options to “repair” my Pixel Watch’s display which has been damaged through normal wear and tear, to the point where, without a special screen protector, it’s not pleasant to look at. But all my search brought me were repeated customer stories of Pixel Watch owners being told by Google that there are no repair options, and that any form of “repair” under an extended warranty just replaces the device entirely.

Repairs for the electronics we own are crucial, and becoming more accessible as legislation such as California’s new right-to-repair bill make their way to the public. California’s new law will require repair parts to be available for up to seven years, and technically, the Pixel Watch falls under that rule.

It will be interesting to see how Google responds to the change, especially seeing as, technically, it is possible to replace a Pixel Watch display. iFixit has a guide detailing how to replace the display, and while it’s complicated, it is possible. That said, there’s no current way to officially buy a replacement display – we did find a single listing on eBay, but the display isn’t even listed as “new.”

iFixit proves a Pixel Watch repair is possible, but it’s not easy

For the sake of comparison, repairing a Samsung smartwatch is actually super straightforward. The company has a page (at least in Australia) listing out repair part costs, and Asurion (uBreakiFix) directly lists Samsung smartwatch repairs on its website. Some Galaxy Watch models even have DIY parts available from iFixit alongside detailed guides.

Hopefully, things will change for Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch 2, which is set to share the same design. But, if that’s not the case, I plan on buying my unit from Best Buy, as the retailer’s protection plans will simply replace the watch if the screen is damaged or broken.

Pixel Watch 2 is coming on October 4.

