Motorola Razr (2023) pre-orders open, and you can get it for just $2/month

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 12 2023 - 9:50 am PT
motorola razr 2023

Motorola is breaking new ground with the most affordable foldable smartphone in the US with its new Razr (2023), which is now available for pre-order.

The $699 Motorola Razr (2023) is a trimmed-down version of the Razr+ that we enjoyed so much earlier this year. It has the same hinge and inner display, a smaller outer display, and a less powerful chip, but also a price that’s cut down considerably. It even has other advantages, like improved durability and a bigger internal battery.

At launch, Motorola is even bringing that price down to just $599, and you can now put in your pre-order.

To get that discounted launch price, interested buyers can visit Motorola.com, Amazon, or Best Buy, but there are other discounts out there too. For instance, AT&T is offering an absolute steal, with customers able to buy a Razr (2023) for just $2/month with no trade-in required. That cuts $550 off of the price, and is genuinely a great deal if you’re an AT&T customer.

Our review of the Motorola Razr (2023) is coming soon. Stay tuned! Devices start shipping on October 19.

