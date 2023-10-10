Motorola Edge (2023) seems like a pretty forgettable sibling to the excellent Edge+

Earlier this year Motorola launched the latest generation of the Edge+, a surprisingly great device that served as a sort of underdog in the US smartphone market this year. Now, the Motorola Edge (2023) is on its way, and, well, it’s not the Edge+.

Motorola Edge (2023) is a midrange smartphone that’s launching in the same price as the Pixel 7 and the Galaxy S23 FE. For $599, you get a decent spec rundown, as follows.

6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display at 144Hz

MediaTek Dimensity 7030

8GB of RAM

256GB storage (UFS 2.2)

Android 13

Rear cameras: 50MP + 13MP ultrawide/macro

Front camera: 32MP with autofocus

4,400 mAh battery with 68W charging

15W wireless charging

It seems like a pretty good overall package, but also nothing particularly special. The MediaTek chip, while not exactly bad, also feels like a step down from the Galaxy S23 FE’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on paper, and even from Pixel 7’s Tensor G2 (and Pixel 7a, for that matter, which is $100 less).

The big thing to keep in mind, as always, is the update policy. Motorola will only give this phone two major Android OS upgrades and three years of bi-monthly security updates. Pixel 7/7a and Galaxy S23 FE will both get five years of support, and the Pixel 8 gets seven years of everything including OS upgrades.

Motorola Edge (2023) launches today via unlocked sales at Motorola.com, Best Buy, and Amazon, and it’s $100 off during the ongoing Amazon “Big Deal” days.

