Pixel 8 Pro survives durability test better than 7 Pro [Video]

While the Pixel 7 Pro did “not snap in half nor break catastrophically” in JerryRigEverything’s testing, a gap was found in the frame after bending. The Pixel 8 Pro fared better in a durability test.

As always, there are “scratches at a level six with deeper grooves at a level seven” with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Of note is how Zach could use a razor blade to cleanly pry off both the volume rocker and power button (as seen above), which was a concern last generation. However, both could be placed back, and on/off clearly continued to work after the fact.

Said razor could not scratch the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 matte back, but it did affect the Camera Bar. We also see the under-display fingerprint sensor (UDFPS) continuing to work after being scratched.

The bend test does not result in any cracks, but there are some creaking noises when pressure is applied from both directions. It fared better than the Pixel 7 Pro, where breaks appeared along the antenna line near the Camera Bar, thus impacting water resistance.

In all, this should provide some reassurance if you accidentally sit down with the Pixel 8 Pro in your back pocket. This durability test also raises a point about whether the Pixel 8 Pro will last seven years. On the smaller Pixel 8, we were eyeing how there’s only 8GB of RAM, but the body of the device is also an important consideration. It does help that Google is stocking repair parts for that long.

