Pixel Watch 2 now uses physical buttons to take screenshots; here’s how

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Oct 14 2023 - 2:01 pm PT
The Pixel Watch 2 comes with a few key improvements to the wearable lineup. One that went somewhat under the radar is the addition of a physical shortcut to taking screenshots.

Screenshots can be useful for a number of reasons, but you don’t ever think you’ll need to know how to take one until it’s too late. The Pixel Watch 2 was fully capable of screen grabs, but it was all on the software end. To take one, you need to go into the Watch app on your Android phone and tap the “Take screenshot on watch” button – incredibly inconvenient.

The Galaxy Watch series does a good job with this feature. Simply hitting both buttons on the side of the watch takes a screenshot that immediately uploads to Google Photos. It’s a seamless process that Google is finally picking up on.

The Pixel Watch 2 makes a big adjustment in this department. Now, you can press the crown and recents button at the same time to take a screenshot. A quick flash indicative of a taken screenshot will take over the screen, and the captured image will shrink down to the bottom portion of the display.

Unlike how the Galaxy Watch handles screenshots, you still need to manually upload a Pixel Watch 2 screenshot to Google Photos or other apps. A notification will appear on your paired phone, which you can tap and use to upload the screenshot. Once you do that, you’ll have a Pixel Watch 2 screenshot taken with physical buttons – no more software-based controls.

It’s worth noting that you need to upload every single screenshot you take – they will not save by themselves. Taking multiple in a row will leave you with one screengrab. As annoying as that is, this is a step in the right direction.

