Android Auto fixes disappearing navigation bar, Google investigating Pixel 8 connection issues

Earlier this month, some Android Auto users ran into an issue that removed the crucial navigation bar. That’s now been fixed, but a new bug is preventing some Pixel 8 owners from using Android Auto.

Google confirmed last week that the issue in Android Auto that was causing the navigation bar to disappear has now been resolved thanks to an app update. Affected users should check the Play Store for updates to the Android Auto app as well as the Google app, and ensure the latter is on version 14.40.33 or higher.

But, with one needed fix, another bug has appeared.

A limited number of early Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro buyers are reporting connection issues with Google’s latest smartphones. The connection issue either sees the phone simply unable to start Android Auto at all, or leaves it frozen on the setup screens. There aren’t many reports of this yet, and our Pixel 8 Pro worked without a hitch over an AAWireless dongle. That said, the reports we have seen are using a wired connection.

Google, though, has jumped on the situation quite quickly. The company has added the potential issue to its work-in-progress list, and says that the “Android Auto team needs bug reports to investigate further.” The company is also still investigating connection issues with Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Android Auto, too.

